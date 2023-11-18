Who's Playing

New Mexico State Aggies @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: New Mexico State 8-3, Auburn 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $8.16

What to Know

New Mexico State is staring down a pretty large 26-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's contest. They will head out on the road to face off against the Auburn Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as New Mexico State comes in on six and Auburn on three.

New Mexico State was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Western Kentucky by a score of 38-29. New Mexico State was down 14-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy nine-point win.

The match pitted two dominant signal callers against one another in Diego Pavia and Austin Reed. Pavia had a solid game and threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Reed was balling out in the loss, throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Auburn can now show off three landslide victories after their most recent game on Saturday. They took their game on the road with ease, bagging a 48-10 victory over Arkansas.

Auburn can attribute much of their success to Payton Thorne, who rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries, and also threw for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Jarquez Hunter was another key contributor, rushing for 109 yards.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Auburn's defense and their five sacks. Jalen McLeod was especially locked on to Arkansas' QB and sacked him three times. Another big playmaker for Auburn was Keionte Scott, who managed to return a punt 74-yards to the end zone in the first quarter.

New Mexico State is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for Auburn, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Auburn, as the team is favored by a full 26 points. New Mexico State might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last eight times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's matchup: The Aggies have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 204.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Tigers struggle in that department as they've been even better at 207.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Auburn is a big 26-point favorite against New Mexico State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 22-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 48 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.