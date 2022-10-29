Who's Playing

Arkansas @ Auburn

Current Records: Arkansas 4-3; Auburn 3-4

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks haven't won a game against the Auburn Tigers since Oct. 24 of 2015, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Razorbacks' week off comes to an end as they meet up with Auburn at noon ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Arkansas should still be feeling good after a victory, while Auburn will be looking to get back in the win column.

Arkansas strolled past the BYU Cougars with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the contest 52-35. Arkansas' QB KJ Jefferson did his thing and passed for five TDs and 353 yards on 38 attempts in addition to picking up 32 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Ole Miss Rebels two weeks ago, falling 48-34. Auburn's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tank Bigsby, who rushed for two TDs and 179 yards on 20 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Bigsby's 50-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

The Razorbacks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Arkansas is now 4-3 while the Tigers sit at a mirror-image 3-4. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arkansas enters the game with 21 sacks, good for 21st best in the nation. As for Auburn, they rank fifth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only five on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Razorbacks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Auburn have won six out of their last seven games against Arkansas.