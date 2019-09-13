Watch Auburn vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 8 Auburn (home) vs. Kent State (away)

Current Records: Auburn 2-0-0; Kent State 1-1-0

What to Know

Kent State fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will square off against Auburn on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Kent State took an ego-bruising defeat against Arizona State two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. The Golden Flashes narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Kennesaw State 26-23. QB Dustin Crum did work as he accumulated 192 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Crum didn't help his team much against Arizona State, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Auburn didn't have too much trouble with Tulane as they won 24-6. The success made it back-to-back wins for Auburn.

Their wins bumped Kent State to 1-1 and Auburn to 2-0. The Golden Flashes rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 7 on the season. As for the Tigers, they enter the game with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 35 point favorite against the Golden Flashes.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.