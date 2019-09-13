Watch Auburn vs. Kent State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Auburn vs. Kent State football game
Who's Playing
No. 8 Auburn (home) vs. Kent State (away)
Current Records: Auburn 2-0-0; Kent State 1-1-0
What to Know
Kent State fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the spread is decidedely against them. They will square off against Auburn on the road at 7 p.m. ET at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Kent State took an ego-bruising defeat against Arizona State two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last Saturday. The Golden Flashes narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Kennesaw State 26-23. QB Dustin Crum did work as he accumulated 192 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Crum didn't help his team much against Arizona State, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Auburn didn't have too much trouble with Tulane as they won 24-6. The success made it back-to-back wins for Auburn.
Their wins bumped Kent State to 1-1 and Auburn to 2-0. The Golden Flashes rank 16th in the league when it comes to sacks, with 7 on the season. As for the Tigers, they enter the game with only 1 passing touchdown allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 35 point favorite against the Golden Flashes.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
