Who's Playing

Kentucky @ No. 12 Auburn

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at noon ET this past Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After a 9-4 record last year and an appearance in the Outback Bowl, Auburn is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season. While UK was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 8-5.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Tigers were ninth best in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only ten. As for UK, they ranked first in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, closing the year allowing only nine overall.

Auburn has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.