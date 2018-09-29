Watch Auburn vs. So. Miss: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Auburn vs. Southern Miss football game
Who's Playing
Auburn Tigers (home) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (away)
Current records: Auburn 3-1; So. Miss 2-1
What to Know
On Saturday Auburn take on So. Miss at 4:00 p.m. The match looks promising for Auburn, who are favored by a full 27 points.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Auburn and Arkansas. Auburn blew past Arkansas 34-3. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Auburn had established a 24-3 advantage.
Meanwhile, So. Miss strolled past Rice with points to spare last Saturday, taking the match 40-22.
Their wins bumped Auburn to 3-1 and So. Miss to 2-1. In their win, Auburn relied heavily on JaTarvious Whitlow, who rushed for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns. So. Miss will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a big 27 point favorite against the Golden Eagles.
This season, Auburn is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for So. Miss, they are 1-1-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
