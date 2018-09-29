Watch Auburn vs. So. Miss: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Auburn Tigers (home) vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (away)

Current records: Auburn 3-1; So. Miss 2-1

What to Know

On Saturday Auburn take on So. Miss at 4:00 p.m. The match looks promising for Auburn, who are favored by a full 27 points.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out between Auburn and Arkansas. Auburn blew past Arkansas 34-3. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Auburn had established a 24-3 advantage.

Meanwhile, So. Miss strolled past Rice with points to spare last Saturday, taking the match 40-22.

Their wins bumped Auburn to 3-1 and So. Miss to 2-1. In their win, Auburn relied heavily on JaTarvious Whitlow, who rushed for 49 yards and 2 touchdowns. So. Miss will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a big 27 point favorite against the Golden Eagles.

This season, Auburn is 2-1-0 against the spread. As for So. Miss, they are 1-1-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

