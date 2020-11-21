Who's Playing

Tennessee @ No. 23 Auburn

Current Records: Tennessee 2-4; Auburn 4-2

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Auburn Tigers have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Tennessee and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Volunteers stagger in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.

Tennessee came up short against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, falling 24-13. Tennessee was up 13 to nothing at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of RB Eric Gray, who rushed for one TD and 123 yards on 31 carries. Gray hadn't helped his team much against the Alabama Crimson Tide three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Auburn was completely in charge two weeks ago, breezing past the LSU Tigers 48-11 at home. That looming 37-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Auburn yet this year. QB Bo Nix went supernova for Auburn as he passed for three TDs and 300 yards on 24 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 81 yards. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Nix this season.

Tennessee is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Auburn's win lifted them to 4-2 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 2-4. We'll see if Auburn can repeat their recent success or if Tennessee bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 10-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.