Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Auburn

Current Records: Western Kentucky 7-4; Auburn 4-6

What to Know

The Auburn Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Tigers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, sneaking past 13-10. Auburn's RB Jarquez Hunter looked sharp as he picked up 121 yards on the ground on 13 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hunter has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, the Rice Owls typically have all the answers at home, but last week WKU proved too difficult a challenge. WKU claimed a resounding 45-10 victory over Rice at home. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point WKU had established a 31-10 advantage. Their QB Austin Reed did his thing and passed for three TDs and 366 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Reed's 62-yard TD bomb to WR Daewood Davis in the second quarter.

The Hilltoppers' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought Auburn up to 4-6 and WKU to 7-4. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Auburn enters the matchup with only ten passing touchdowns allowed, good for 12th best in the nation. But WKU ranks third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 33 on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama

Jordan-Hare Stadium -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.90

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.