Watch Ball St. vs. Fordham: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ball St. (home) vs. Fordham (away)

Current Records: Ball St. 0-1-0; Fordham 0-1-0

Last Season Records: Ball St. 4-8-0; Fordham 2-9-0;

What to Know

Fordham will head out on the road to face off against Ball State at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheumann Stadium.

Last week, Fordham couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They fell just short of Central Conn. State by a score of 23-26. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Fordham of the 13-24 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 22 of last year.

Ball State came up short against Indiana, falling 24-34.

Fordham is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium, Indiana TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.97

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 28 point favorite against the Rams.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 28 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.