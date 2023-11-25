3rd Quarter Report

Miami of Ohio is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 17-12, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

Miami of Ohio entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will Ball State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Miami of Ohio RedHawks @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Miami of Ohio 9-2, Ball State 4-7

Miami of Ohio has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Miami of Ohio RedHawks and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheumann Stadium. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The defenses reigned supreme when Miami of Ohio and Buffalo played last Wednesday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 37-point over/under. Miami of Ohio walked away with a 23-10 victory over Buffalo.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Miami of Ohio to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rashad Amos, who rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Graham Nicholson did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and two extra points.

Ball State fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They blew past Kent State, posting a 34-3 win at home.

Ball State's win on Saturday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kiael Kelly, who rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Kelly has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Marquez Cooper, who rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Kent State to a paltry 97 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to Ball State's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid the passer out five times before it was all said and done. Sidney Houston Jr. was especially locked on to Kent State's QB and sacked him 2.5 times.

Miami of Ohio's victory bumped their record up to 9-2. As for Ball State, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-7 record this season.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Miami of Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The RedHawks have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 162.5 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Cardinals struggle in that department as they've been averaging 162.1 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Miami of Ohio is a 4-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the RedHawks as a 7-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 34.5 points.

Series History

Miami of Ohio has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Ball State.

Nov 22, 2022 - Miami of Ohio 18 vs. Ball State 17

Oct 23, 2021 - Miami of Ohio 24 vs. Ball State 17

Nov 04, 2020 - Miami of Ohio 38 vs. Ball State 31

Nov 29, 2019 - Ball State 41 vs. Miami of Ohio 27

Nov 20, 2018 - Miami of Ohio 42 vs. Ball State 21

Nov 21, 2017 - Miami of Ohio 28 vs. Ball State 7

Nov 22, 2016 - Miami of Ohio 21 vs. Ball State 20

Injury Report for Ball State

Brady Hunt: Out for the Season (Ankle)

Ty Robinson: Out for the Season (Thumb)

Christian Davis: doubtful (Knee)

Malcolm Gillie: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Miami of Ohio