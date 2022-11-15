Who's Playing

Ohio @ Ball State

Current Records: Ohio 7-3; Ball State 5-5

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cardinals and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scheumann Stadium. Ohio should still be riding high after a win, while Ball State will be looking to regain their footing.

It was all tied up 14-14 at halftime, but Ball State was not quite the Toledo Rockets' equal in the second half when they met on Tuesday. Ball State took a 28-21 hit to the loss column. They might have lost, but man -- RB Carson Steele was a total machine. He rushed for three TDs and 198 yards on 28 carries.

Meanwhile, Ohio turned the game against the Miami (OH) RedHawks into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 556 yards to 313. The Bobcats had enough points to win and then some against Miami (OH) on Tuesday, taking their matchup 37-21. It was another big night for Ohio's RB Sieh Bangura, who rushed for one TD and 145 yards on 20 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Bangura's longest run was for 64 yards in the fourth quarter.

Special teams collected 14 points for Ohio. K Nathanial Vakos delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Ball State is now 5-5 while Ohio sits at 7-3. The Bobcats are 4-2 after wins this year, and the Cardinals are 3-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won all of the games they've played against Ball State in the last eight years.