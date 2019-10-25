Watch Ball State vs. Ohio: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Ball State vs. Ohio football game
Who's Playing
Ball State (home) vs. Ohio (away)
Current Records: Ball State 4-3; Ohio 3-4
What to Know
Ohio has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Ohio and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium. The teams both have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
It was all tied up at the half for Ohio and Kent State last week, but Ohio stepped up in the second half. The Bobcats took their matchup against Kent State 45-38. QB Nathan Rourke went supernova for Ohio as he accumulated 342 passing yards and picked up 79 yards on the ground on 14 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rourke this season. Rourke finished with two rushing touchdowns, the most he has had all season.
Meanwhile, Ball State brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Toledo last week; they left with a three-game streak. The Cardinals put a hurting on Toledo to the tune of 52-14. The oddsmakers were on Ball State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Everything came up roses for Ohio against Ball State when the two teams last met in October of last year as the team secured a 52-14 win. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Ohio have won both of the games they've played against Ball State in the last five years.
- Oct 25, 2018 - Ohio 52 vs. Ball State 14
- Nov 17, 2015 - Ohio 48 vs. Ball State 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB DFS, Week 9: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Thank you for Big 12's spread offense
Alabama and LSU are winning through the air as opposed to traditionally doing so in the trenches
-
Florida-Georgia to stay in Jacksonville
The event has become one of college football's best neutral-site experiences
-
Notre Dame vs Michigan odds, expert pick
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Wolverines and Fighting Irish.
-
USC vs. Colorado odds, expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC football.
-
LSU vs Auburn odds, expert picks
SEC specialist Barrett Sallee is on a hot streak picking LSU and Auburn games.
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game