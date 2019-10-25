Watch Ball State vs. Ohio: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ball State (home) vs. Ohio (away)

Current Records: Ball State 4-3; Ohio 3-4

What to Know

Ohio has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Ohio and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at Scheumann Stadium. The teams both have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

It was all tied up at the half for Ohio and Kent State last week, but Ohio stepped up in the second half. The Bobcats took their matchup against Kent State 45-38. QB Nathan Rourke went supernova for Ohio as he accumulated 342 passing yards and picked up 79 yards on the ground on 14 carries. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Rourke this season. Rourke finished with two rushing touchdowns, the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, Ball State brought a two-game winning streak into their game against Toledo last week; they left with a three-game streak. The Cardinals put a hurting on Toledo to the tune of 52-14. The oddsmakers were on Ball State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Everything came up roses for Ohio against Ball State when the two teams last met in October of last year as the team secured a 52-14 win. Will Ohio repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bobcats.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

Ohio have won both of the games they've played against Ball State in the last five years.