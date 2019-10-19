Watch Ball State vs. Toledo: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Ball State (home) vs. Toledo (away)

Current Records: Ball State 3-3-0; Toledo 4-2-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as Ball State and Toledo will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Scheumann Stadium. Ball State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toledo will be looking to right the ship.

The Cardinals didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with Eastern Michigan last week, but they still walked away with a 29-23 win. QB Drew Plitt was slinging it as he accumulated 255 passing yards and punched in two rushing TDs. Plitt's performance made up for a slower game against Northern Illinois two weeks ago. Plitt's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Toledo was the 52-36 winner over Bowling Green when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. Toledo took a 20-7 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bowling Green. Toledo's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Cardinals going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. 0-2 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Rockets aren't so hot on the road, where they are 0-3.

The Cardinals found themselves the reluctant recipients of a vexing 45-13 punch to the gut against the Rockets when the two teams last met in October of last year. Maybe Ball State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $24.98

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Rockets.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Rockets as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Ball State in the last five years.