Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Iowa State 4-3, Baylor 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Baylor will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Baylor Bears and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Saturday, Baylor had just enough and edged Cincinnati out 32-29. The victory was just what Baylor needed coming off of a 39-14 loss in their prior match.

Blake Shapen looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 316 yards and a touchdown, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground. Isaiah Hankins did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in four field goals and two extra points.

Meanwhile, the third road match was the charm for Iowa State, as they earned their first road win of the season. Everything went their way against Cincinnati two weeks ago as Iowa State made off with a 30-10 win.

Iowa State can attribute much of their success to Rocco Becht, who threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Jayden Higgins, who picked up 172 receiving yards.

Baylor's victory pushed their record up to 3-4, while Iowa State's bumped their own up to the opposite: 4-3.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game is expected to be close, with Iowa State going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. Baylor might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played Iowa State.

Baylor was able to grind out a solid win over Iowa State when the teams last played back in September of 2022, winning 31-24. Will Baylor repeat their success, or does Iowa State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Baylor, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Iowa State.