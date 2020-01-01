Watch Baylor vs. Georgia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Georgia @ Baylor

Current Records: Georgia 11-2; Baylor 11-2

What to Know

The Baylor Bears and the Georgia Bulldogs have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Bowl season is underway, and Baylor and UGA will compete for postseason bragging rights in the Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The odds don't look promising for the Bears, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Baylor fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Oklahoma Sooners four weeks ago but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Baylor lost to Oklahoma 30-23. No one had a big game offensively for the Bears, but they got scores from a handful of players including RB Trestan Ebner, WR Tyquan Thornton, and QB Gerry Bohanon. Jacob Zeno's 81-yard touchdown toss to Ebner in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, the evening started off rough for UGA four weeks ago, and it ended that way, too. They have to be aching after a bruising 37-10 loss to the LSU Tigers. QB Jake Fromm had a pretty forgettable game, throwing two interceptions with only 5.36 yards per passing attempt.

The losses put the Bears at 11-2 and the Bulldogs at 11-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears enter the game with 43 sacks, good for seventh best in the nation. As for UGA, they rank first in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a 4.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.