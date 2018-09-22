Watch Baylor vs. Kansas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears (home) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (away)

Current records: Baylor 2-1; Kansas 2-1

What to Know

On Saturday Baylor take on Kansas at 3:30 p.m. Baylor are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Baylor came up short against Duke last Saturday, falling 27-40.

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against Rutgers as the team secured a 55-14 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Kansas.

Kansas's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if Kansas can add another positive mark to their record or if Baylor can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Kansas's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: McLane Stadium, Texas

McLane Stadium, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Last season, Baylor were 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Kansas, they were 4-6-1 against the spread

Series History

Baylor have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.