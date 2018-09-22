Watch Baylor vs. Kansas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch Baylor vs. Kansas football game

Who's Playing

Baylor Bears (home) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (away)

Current records: Baylor 2-1; Kansas 2-1

What to Know

On Saturday Baylor take on Kansas at 3:30 p.m. Baylor are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Baylor came up short against Duke last Saturday, falling 27-40.

Meanwhile, everything went Kansas' way against Rutgers as the team secured a 55-14 win. The success made it back-to-back wins for Kansas.

Kansas's victory lifted them to 2-1 while Baylor's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if Kansas can add another positive mark to their record or if Baylor can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Kansas's step.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: McLane Stadium, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bears are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Last season, Baylor were 5-6-0 against the spread. As for Kansas, they were 4-6-1 against the spread

Series History

Baylor have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 4 years.

  • 2017 - Kansas Jayhawks 9 vs. Baylor Bears 38
  • 2016 - Baylor Bears 49 vs. Kansas Jayhawks 7
  • 2015 - Kansas Jayhawks 7 vs. Baylor Bears 66
