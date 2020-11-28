Who's Playing

Kansas State @ Baylor

Current Records: Kansas State 4-4; Baylor 1-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Baylor Bears are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Kansas State Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET at McLane Stadium on Saturday. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for Baylor and three for K-State.

Two weeks ago, the Bears and the Texas Tech Red Raiders were almost perfectly matched up, but Baylor suffered an agonizing 24-23 defeat. The losing side was boosted by QB Charlie Brewer, who accumulated 153 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for Baylor. K John Mayers delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, a win for K-State just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Iowa State Cyclones 45 to nothing. The Wildcats were down 38 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Baylor is now 1-5 while K-State sits at 4-4. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Baylor is 13th worst in the nation in yards per game, with only 321.3 on average. K-State has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 15th fewest yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 324 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Baylor have won three out of their last five games against Kansas State.