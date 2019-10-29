Watch Baylor vs. West Virginia: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 12 Baylor (home) vs. West Virginia (away)

Current Records: Baylor 7-0; West Virginia 3-4

What to Know

Baylor lost both of their matches to West Virginia last season, on scores of 38-36 and 58-14, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Baylor and West Virginia will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at McLane Stadium. The Bears are cruising in on a seven-game winning streak while West Virginia is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

Baylor had enough points to win and then some against Oklahoma State last week, taking their contest 45-27. RB JaMycal Hasty had a stellar game for Baylor as he rushed for 139 yards and two TDs on 15 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Hasty has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Hasty's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, if the Mountaineers were expecting to get some payback for the 59-56 defeat against Oklahoma the last time they met in November of last year, then they were left disappointed. The Mountaineers were dealt a punishing 52-14 loss at the hands of Oklahoma. The Mountaineers were down by 49-14 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Bears are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Baylor's victory lifted them to 7-0 while West Virginia's loss dropped them down to 3-4. We'll find out if the Bears can add another positive mark to their record or if the Mountaineers can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Baylor's step.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas

McLane Stadium -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers.

Over/Under: 57

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last four games against Baylor.