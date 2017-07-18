WATCH: Big 12 mascots participate in saddest dance contest ever

The Big 12 Media Days concluded Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, and nothing gets the media riled up like a mascot dance off, right?

Right?!

Well, in theory, yes. The conference has missed the College Football Playoff in two of the system's first three years, which clearly has taken a toll on its mascots, which at least tried to get people excited about the conference's kickoff event of the summer. Tried and failed, actually.

Check out the video posted by Fox Sports Southwest but make sure you have audio on to get properly hyped for Big 12 football.

Starting out day 2 the right way 🕺 #Big12FB pic.twitter.com/TMmgg7hksT — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) July 18, 2017

Starting it out the right way? Eh, maybe not.

Can nobody get "The Macarena" on Spotify for Raider Red after he drops his firearm? How come Pistol Pete thinks he can just barge into the center of the dance floor when Willie the Wildcat clearly has the floor? Where are his manners?

This set the stage for all of the important topics at Day 2 of Big 12 Media Days. Juicy news items stole the show like the fact that Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy not only trimmed his mullet due to its "ponytail potential" but that he deserves an extension and raise due to the "millions" of dollars worth of marketing value it has brought to the program.

Not to be outdone, Cowboy punter Zach Sinor unleashed the #Sinor4Heisman campaign on the world, complete with brochures detailing his love for cool dogs and a website created straight out of 1996.

There is a bright side, though. At least a former coach didn't file a federal lawsuit against his former employer and his successor the day before that school's appearance, as was the case at SEC Media Days when news broke that Houston Nutt is suing Ole Miss and current coach Hugh Freeze.

Never change, offseason.