Michigan's Blake Corum broke the school's all-time rushing touchdown record in style. The senior running back scored on what would turn out to be a game-winning 17-yard plunge on the second play of overtime in the No. 1 Wolverines' 27-20 overtime victory over No. 4 Alabama in Monday's College Football Playoff semifinal. It was the 56th touchdown run of Corum's career, breaking a tie with former Wolverines running back Anthony Thomas.

The score put the Wolverines up by a touchdown. The Michigan defense would finish the job by stopping Alabama on a fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line to set off a wild celebration and punch the Wolverines to the national title game in Houston on Jan. 8.

Corum carried the ball 19 times for 83 yards in addition to his touchdown. He also padded his single-season rushing touchdowns record, which now sits at 25. He set that mark and tied Thomas' record almost a month ago with two rushing touchdowns in Michigan's 26-0 win against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. Corum is the only player at the FBS level to score a touchdown in every game he's appeared in this season.

It should come as no surprise that Corum's 25 rushing scores lead the nation. He ranked second in the Big Ten entering Monday's game with 1,028 yards rushing. He and Rutgers' Kyle Monangai are the only two Big Ten players with more than 1,000 yards on the ground.

This marks Corum's third straight season with at least 900 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He had 18 touchdowns on the ground last year and finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting despite suffering a late-season injury that kept him sidelined for most of the Ohio State game and all of the postseason.