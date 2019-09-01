WATCH: Bo Nix's game-winning TD pass looks eerily similar to his father's iconic toss in the 1993 Iron Bowl

No. 16 Auburn topped No. 11 Auburn 27-21 on a dramatic, game-winning 26-yard touchdown pass from true-freshman quarterback Bo Nix to Seth Williams with nine seconds remaining in the game. The simple fact that Nix -- who made several "freshman mistakes" during his first college game -- stayed poised to lead his team down the field in the biggest game of Week 1 is a masterful feat in and of itself.

But the storybook ending doesn't end there.

His father -- former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix -- was shown throughout the broadcast riding the roller coaster of emotions as his son took the big stage. What is even more bizarre and amazing is that Bo Nix's touchdown pass was eerily similar to Patrick Nix's fourth-and-15 touchdown pass to Frank Sanders in the 1993 Iron Bowl -- one of the most iconic plays in Auburn football history.

First, here's the touchdown toss from Bo Nix.

BO

NIX

FOR

THE

WIN pic.twitter.com/p6I3kxKwI1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 1, 2019

Now take a look at the touchdown from Patrick Nix, which came on his first play of the game after starter Stan White went down with a knee injury (via @CoachJack10).

The Bo Nix to Seth Williams throw looks a lot like the one his dad Pat Nix threw to Frank Sanders in 1993 pic.twitter.com/GayXNag3K5 — Coach Reggie Jackson (@CoachJack10) September 1, 2019

The touchdown led to a 22-14 win over Alabama that capped off an 11-0 season for the Tigers in Terry Bowden's first season as head coach. As if that isn't incredible enough, father and son both wear No. 10, Williams wears No. 18 and Sanders wore No. 81.