WATCH: Bo Nix's game-winning TD pass looks eerily similar to his father's iconic toss in the 1993 Iron Bowl
Nix's final toss of the night was one to remember and reminisce on with his dad
No. 16 Auburn topped No. 11 Auburn 27-21 on a dramatic, game-winning 26-yard touchdown pass from true-freshman quarterback Bo Nix to Seth Williams with nine seconds remaining in the game. The simple fact that Nix -- who made several "freshman mistakes" during his first college game -- stayed poised to lead his team down the field in the biggest game of Week 1 is a masterful feat in and of itself.
But the storybook ending doesn't end there.
His father -- former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix -- was shown throughout the broadcast riding the roller coaster of emotions as his son took the big stage. What is even more bizarre and amazing is that Bo Nix's touchdown pass was eerily similar to Patrick Nix's fourth-and-15 touchdown pass to Frank Sanders in the 1993 Iron Bowl -- one of the most iconic plays in Auburn football history.
First, here's the touchdown toss from Bo Nix.
Now take a look at the touchdown from Patrick Nix, which came on his first play of the game after starter Stan White went down with a knee injury (via @CoachJack10).
The touchdown led to a 22-14 win over Alabama that capped off an 11-0 season for the Tigers in Terry Bowden's first season as head coach. As if that isn't incredible enough, father and son both wear No. 10, Williams wears No. 18 and Sanders wore No. 81.
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
LOOK: Hugh Freeze coaches from hospital
Freeze is recovering from a scary staph infection surgery earlier this month
-
Overreactions, Week 1: SEC is overrated
Let's look at the biggest overreactions from Week 1 and determine if there's any merit to them
-
Georgia, Texas cruise to easy victories
Recapping a busy first Saturday of college football with all the shocking twists and turns
-
Auburn vs. Oregon live score, updates
The true freshman announced himself on a national stage with the game-winning touchdown pass
-
College football rankings: Top 25 movers
The Tigers, Nittany Lions and Badgers will all be on the move in the college football rankings...
-
Bob Davie taken to the hospital
The Lobos earned a tough win on Saturday night over Sam Houston State before Davie left to...