Watch Boise St. vs. Fresno St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Boise State vs. Fresno State football game
Who's Playing
Boise State Broncos (home) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (away)
Current records: Boise St. 10-2-1; Fresno St. 10-2-1
What to Know
The end of the regular season is almost here, but not before the Mountain West championship on Saturday. Boise St. will look to defend their home turf against Fresno St. at 7:45 p.m. The match is expected to be a close one, with Boise St. going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.
Boise St. were able to grind out a solid win over Utah St. last Saturday, winning 33-24. Alexander Mattison was the offensive standout of the matchup for Boise St., as he rushed for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns on 37 carries.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Fresno St. and San Jose St. was still a pretty decisive one as Fresno St. wrapped it up with a 31-13 victory.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 10-2-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium, Idaho
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Broncos are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.
This season, Boise St. are 7-4-1 against the spread. As for Fresno St., they are 8-4-0 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Broncos slightly, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3 point favorite.
Series History
Boise St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Fresno St..
- 2018 - Boise State Broncos 24 vs. Fresno State Bulldogs 17
- 2017 - Boise State Broncos 17 vs. Fresno State Bulldogs 14
- 2017 - Fresno State Bulldogs 28 vs. Boise State Broncos 17
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hurts leads Alabama to comeback over UGA
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 1 Crimson Tide and No. 4 Bulldogs battle in...
-
Ohio State vs. NW pick, live stream
Ohio State must beat Northwestern and win the Big Ten to have a chance at a playoff berth
-
UCF rallies past Memphis to win AAC
UCF needed to mount a huge comeback in the second half to earn the win on Saturday
-
Ohio State-Northwestern score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 6 Buckeyes look to finish strong over the...
-
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the No. 2 Tigers look to stay unbeaten and win the...
-
Tagovailoa leaves SEC title with injury
In a twist of Irony, Alabama now must rely on Hurts to win the SEC Championship Game