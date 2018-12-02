Watch Boise St. vs. Fresno St.: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos (home) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (away)

Current records: Boise St. 10-2-1; Fresno St. 10-2-1

What to Know

The end of the regular season is almost here, but not before the Mountain West championship on Saturday. Boise St. will look to defend their home turf against Fresno St. at 7:45 p.m. The match is expected to be a close one, with Boise St. going off at just a 1.5-point favorite.

Boise St. were able to grind out a solid win over Utah St. last Saturday, winning 33-24. Alexander Mattison was the offensive standout of the matchup for Boise St., as he rushed for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns on 37 carries.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Fresno St. and San Jose St. was still a pretty decisive one as Fresno St. wrapped it up with a 31-13 victory.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 10-2-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET

Saturday at 7:45 PM ET Where: Albertsons Stadium, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium, Idaho TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Broncos are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.

This season, Boise St. are 7-4-1 against the spread. As for Fresno St., they are 8-4-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Broncos slightly, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 3 point favorite.

Series History

Boise St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Fresno St..