Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: New Mexico 3-6, Boise State 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Boise State will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Boise State Broncos and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Albertsons Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, Boise State came up short against Fresno State and fell 37-30.

Boise State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Maddux Madsen, who threw for 258 yards and a touchdown, and George Holani who gained 140 total yards and a touchdown. Jonah Dalmas did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and three extra points.

Meanwhile, New Mexico gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They took a serious blow against UNLV, falling 56-14. New Mexico was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 35-7.

Boise State's defeat was their third straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 4-5. As for New Mexico, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

As mentioned, Boise State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 25 points.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Broncos have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 193.1 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Lobos struggle in that department as they've been averaging 166.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Boise State is a big 25-point favorite against New Mexico, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 60.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boise State has won 6 out of their last 7 games against New Mexico.