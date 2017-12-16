WATCH: Boise State fails spectacularly running signature Statue of Liberty play

Boise State entered the collective consciousness of college football fans with an upset over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. The most memorable play of that game was when the Broncos ran the Statue of Liberty on a two-point conversion in overtime to win the game.

Well, Boise State pulled out the Statue of Liberty in a bowl game again on Saturday ... and it didn't work out nearly as well this time.

Here's Troy Dye's 86-yard fumble return to put points on the 'board for @oregonfootball & cut into @broncosportsfb's lead! #LVBowl Score Update: BSU 24, UO 7 pic.twitter.com/bycpzGOPCy — Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 16, 2017

Not long after this play, the Broncos found themselves right back in the red zone only to see quarterback Brett Rypien throw a pick-six, giving the Ducks 14 points just before halftime.

So it wasn't as much a Statue of Liberty this time around; it was more a Statue of Misery.