WATCH: Boise State fails spectacularly running signature Statue of Liberty play
You can only go to the well so often before it dries up
Boise State entered the collective consciousness of college football fans with an upset over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. The most memorable play of that game was when the Broncos ran the Statue of Liberty on a two-point conversion in overtime to win the game.
Well, Boise State pulled out the Statue of Liberty in a bowl game again on Saturday ... and it didn't work out nearly as well this time.
Here's Troy Dye's 86-yard fumble return to put points on the 'board for @oregonfootball & cut into @broncosportsfb's lead! #LVBowl Score Update: BSU 24, UO 7 pic.twitter.com/bycpzGOPCy— Las Vegas Bowl (@LasVegasBowl) December 16, 2017
Not long after this play, the Broncos found themselves right back in the red zone only to see quarterback Brett Rypien throw a pick-six, giving the Ducks 14 points just before halftime.
So it wasn't as much a Statue of Liberty this time around; it was more a Statue of Misery.
-
Troy caps off best season with bowl win
The Trojans beat LSU earlier in the year and now have their first 11-win season as a FBS t...
-
WATCH: Saban rants on new signing period
Saban has never been a fan of the early signing period and made it clear that hasn't chang...
-
Bama offers Bear Bryant's great grandson
Paul Tyson is a three-star quarterback prospect for the 2019 recruiting class
-
2017 Bowl Games: All announcements
College football bowl games were all announced on Sunday, and you can check out the entire...
-
2017 college football bowl pool picks
SportsLine simulated every bowl game 10,000 times for pick'em leagues and confidence pools
-
Las Vegas Bowl prediction, live stream
Everything you need to know to watch and pick the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday
Add a Comment