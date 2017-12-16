WATCH: Boise State fails spectacularly running signature Statue of Liberty play

You can only go to the well so often before it dries up

Boise State entered the collective consciousness of college football fans with an upset over Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl. The most memorable play of that game was when the Broncos ran the Statue of Liberty on a two-point conversion in overtime to win the game.

Well, Boise State pulled out the Statue of Liberty in a bowl game again on Saturday ... and it didn't work out nearly as well this time.

Not long after this play, the Broncos found themselves right back in the red zone only to see quarterback Brett Rypien throw a pick-six, giving the Ducks 14 points just before halftime.

So it wasn't as much a Statue of Liberty this time around; it was more a Statue of Misery.

