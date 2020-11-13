Boise State needed a bounce-back performance in the worst way following a 51-17 loss at the hands of No. 8 BYU last week. The Broncos sure did that in an impressive 52-21 win over Colorado State, but the way in which they won the game was nothing short of crazy.

The Broncos scored three touchdowns on special teams in the first half, on two blocked punts and a blocked field goal.

It all started just 52 seconds into the game when Boise State forced a three-and-out and forced a Colorado State punt. Cornerback Avery Williams was able to get through the wall of Colorado State blockers and deflected the punt. In addition, Williams was also able to fall on the ball in the end zone for the first points of the night.

Midway through the first quarter, after the Broncos a 14-0 lead. Colorado State kicker Robert Liss was attempting a 28-yard field goal, which would've cut into the deficit. Instead, Liss' field goal attempt was blocked by Boise State and Kekaula Kaniho happened to be in exactly the right place, scooping the ball up and running it in for a 91-yard return touchdown.

The Broncos weren't done just yet as the game was late in the second quarter. Much like the punt in the first quarter, Colorado State's snap on the punt was a little bit high and punter Ryan Stonehouse didn't exactly have a ton of time to get the kick away. Stonehouse's punt was blocked Williams again, and linebacker DJ Schramm ended up recovering the ball and going untouched into the end zone.

The special teams hat trick helped keep the Broncos in unbeaten in Mountain West play, with a trip to Hawaii scheduled for next week.