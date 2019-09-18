Watch Boise State vs. Air Force: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Boise State vs. Air Force football game
Who's Playing
No. 20 Boise State (home) vs. Air Force (away)
Current Records: Boise State 3-0-0; Air Force 2-0-0
What to Know
Air Force will square off against Boise State at 9 p.m. ET on Friday at Albertsons Stadium. Air Force isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Falcons were able to grind out a solid win over Colorado on Saturday, winning 30-23. Kadin Remsberg and Donald Hammond III were among the main playmakers for Air Force as the former rushed for 146 yards and 1 touchdown on 23 carries and the latter passed for 155 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 275 more yards than your opponent like Boise State did on Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They put a hurting on Portland State to the tune of 45-10. Winning may never get old, but Boise State sure is getting used to it with three in a row now.
Their wins bumped Air Force to 2-0 and Boise State to 3-0. The Falcons come into the matchup boasting the fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 86. But the Broncos enter the contest with 344.50 passing yards per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Broncos are a big 8 point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 55
Series History
Boise State and Air Force both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Air Force 38 vs. Boise State 48
- Nov 18, 2017 - Boise State 44 vs. Air Force 19
- Nov 25, 2016 - Air Force 27 vs. Boise State 20
- Nov 20, 2015 - Boise State 30 vs. Air Force 37
