Who's Playing

BYU @ Boise State

Current Records: BYU 4-5; Boise State 6-2

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the BYU Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 5 at Albertsons Stadium. The Broncos are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Saturday, Boise State turned the game against the Colorado State Rams into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 514 yards to 170. Boise State took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 49-10 win over Colorado State. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Boise State had established a 49-10 advantage. Their RB George Holani did his thing and rushed for three TDs and 108 yards on 21 carries.

Boise State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Rams' offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 30 yards. Leading the way was DT Divine Obichere and his two sacks. Obichere now has three sacks through eight games.

Meanwhile, BYU was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their contest against the East Carolina Pirates on Friday. It was close but no cigar for the Cougars as they fell 27-24 to East Carolina. The game was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but BYU was outplayed the rest of the way. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from QB Jaren Hall, who passed for two TDs and 144 yards on 25 attempts in addition to picking up 60 yards on the ground, and RB Lopini Katoa, who rushed for one TD and 116 yards on 20 carries. This was the first time Katoa has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Boise State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Boise State is now 6-2 while the Cougars sit at 4-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Broncos come into the game boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at six. But BYU enters the game with 22 passing touchdowns, good for 12th best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won four out of their last seven games against BYU.