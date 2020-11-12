Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Boise State

Current Records: Colorado State 1-1; Boise State 2-1

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos and the Colorado State Rams are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Albertsons Stadium. Colorado State will be strutting in after a win while the Broncos will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Boise State just wasn't in the stars on Friday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 51-17 walloping at the BYU Cougars' hands. Boise State was down 38-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Boise State's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Khalil Shakir, who caught ten passes for two TDs and 139 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Shakir's 52-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Colorado State bagged a 34-24 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys on Thursday. Colorado State QB Patrick O'Brien was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 255 yards on 26 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Boise State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Broncos are now 2-1 while the Rams sit at 1-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boise State enters the game with only one thrown interception, good for 16th best in the nation. But Colorado State is even better: they haven't thrown an interception yet this season. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 13-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won all of the games they've played against Colorado State in the last six years.