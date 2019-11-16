Watch Boise State vs. New Mexico: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Boise State vs. New Mexico football game
Who's Playing
No. 21 Boise State (home) vs. New Mexico (away)
Current Records: Boise State 8-1; New Mexico 2-7
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.78 points per game. They will take on the Boise State Broncos at 10:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Albertsons Stadium after a week off. New Mexico is limping into the game on a six-game losing streak.
The Lobos came up short against the Nevada Wolf Pack two weeks ago, falling 21-10. RB Ahmari Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 80 yards and one TD on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boise State ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wyoming Cowboys, sneaking past 20-17. No one had a big game offensively for the Broncos, but they got scores from WR Akilian Butler and WR Khalil Shakir.
The Lobos are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Signs indicate that those betting on them against the spread won't find the odds much better since the team is 1-5-1 ATS when expected to lose.
Boise State's win lifted them to 8-1 while New Mexico's loss dropped them down to 2-7. We'll find out if the Broncos can add another positive mark to their record or if the Lobos can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Boise State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.97
Odds
The Broncos are a big 28-point favorite against the Lobos.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 27.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Boise State have won three out of their last four games against New Mexico.
- Nov 16, 2018 - Boise State 45 vs. New Mexico 14
- Sep 14, 2017 - Boise State 28 vs. New Mexico 14
- Oct 07, 2016 - Boise State 49 vs. New Mexico 21
- Nov 14, 2015 - New Mexico 31 vs. Boise State 24
