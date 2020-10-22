Who's Playing

Utah State @ No. 19 Boise State

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies are 1-4 against the Boise State Broncos since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 24 at Albertsons Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. While the Aggies were not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. Meanwhile, Boise State finished a solid 12-1 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 38-7 loss to the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah State ranked 19th worst in the nation with respect to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, where the squad gave up 29 (bottom 86%). To make matters even worse for Utah State, Boise State was 14th best in the nation (top 11%) in sacks, finishing the 2019 season with 40.

The Utah State sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boise State have won four out of their last five games against Utah State.