ESPN play-by-play announcer Joe Tessitore has developed a rather unique reputation in the college football world. Chances are, if Tess is calling a game, it's going to get wild. It's what is known around these parts as the #TESSEFFECT. With Boston College on the road against No. 1 Clemson on Saturday, Death Valley got a full two scoops of the Tess Effect.

The Eagles were already leading 21-10 when the Eagles lined up for a field goal on fourth-and-2. John Tessitore, Boston College's punter who also happens to be Joe's son, suddenly went from his normal spot holding the snap up to the line of scrimmage. The sudden trickery was enough to get Clemson to anticipate a fake and be drawn offsides.

The play worked, but the call from Tessitore is even better. Listen for yourself.

One play later, Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec hit CJ Lewis for an 18-yard touchdown. Lewis had been making some great catches already in this game, but this one was an excellent display of concentration to put his team up 28-10 on the top-ranked Tigers.

With Trevor Lawrence out of this game due to COVID-19, all eyes have been on DJ Uiagalelei. He's played well, throwing for 222 yards and a touchdown through one half. The Tigers defense has been the side that hasn't upheld its end of the deal. And with the Eagles getting a Travis Etienne fumble and running it 99 yards the other way for a score, there's a 14-point swing to consider as well.

These are the types of things that cause an upset. For now, Boston College-Clemson is getting the full Tess Effect and the call with his son is one of the more memorable ones in a while.