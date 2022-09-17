Who's Playing

Maine @ Boston College

Current Records: Maine 0-2; Boston College 0-2

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears are staring down a pretty large 30-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against the Boston College Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Maine will be seeking to avenge the 24-3 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 5 of 2015.

The Black Bears were close but no cigar last week as they fell 21-18 to the Colgate Raiders.

Meanwhile, BC ended up a good deal behind the Virginia Tech Hokies when they played last week, losing 27-10. QB Phil Jurkovec had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.82 yards per passing attempt.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 30-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -119

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.