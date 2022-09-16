Who's Playing

Maine @ Boston College

Current Records: Maine 0-2; Boston College 0-2

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears will take on the Boston College Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Maine will be seeking to avenge the 24-3 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 5 of 2015.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but the Black Bears had to settle for a 21-18 defeat against the Colgate Raiders last week.

Meanwhile, BC ended up a good deal behind the Virginia Tech Hokies when they played last week, losing 27-10. QB Phil Jurkovec had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception with only 4.82 yards per passing attempt.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.