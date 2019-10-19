Watch Boston College vs. NC State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. NC State (away)

Current Records: Boston College 3-3-0; NC State 4-2-0

What to Know

Boston College will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 3-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with NC State at noon ET at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Boston College was close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 41-39 to Louisville. A silver lining for Boston College was the play of QB Dennis Grosel, who picked up 47 yards on the ground on six carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Grosel didn't help his team much against Wake Forest three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Grosel's sharp day set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

As for NC State, they had a rough outing against Florida State, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Last Thursday, NC State secured a 16-10 W over Syracuse. Syracuse can consider this payback for the 51-41 defeat they dealt NC State the last time the teams encountered one another October of last year.

NC State's win lifted them to 4-2 while Boston College's loss dropped them down to 3-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles enter the contest with 253.2 rushing yards per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. But the Wolfpack come into the game boasting the fifth fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 66.7. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: Charter Sports Southeast

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

NC State have won three out of their last four games against Boston College.