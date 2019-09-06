Watch Boston College vs. Richmond: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Richmond (away)

Current Records: Boston College 1-0-0; Richmond 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Boston College 7-5-0; Richmond 4-7-0;

What to Know

Boston College will take on Richmond at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Boston College will be home again for the second contest in a row.

They won their last game against Virginia Tech, and it was the same story this time around. The Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over Virginia Tech last week, winning 35-28. QB Anthony Brown did work as he passed for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Richmond took care of business in their home opener. They captured a comfortable 38-19 victory over Jacksonville.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Boston College and Richmond clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.