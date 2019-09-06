Watch Boston College vs. Richmond: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Boston College vs. Richmond football game
Who's Playing
Boston College (home) vs. Richmond (away)
Current Records: Boston College 1-0-0; Richmond 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Boston College 7-5-0; Richmond 4-7-0;
What to Know
Boston College will take on Richmond at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Boston College will be home again for the second contest in a row.
They won their last game against Virginia Tech, and it was the same story this time around. The Eagles were able to grind out a solid win over Virginia Tech last week, winning 35-28. QB Anthony Brown did work as he passed for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Richmond took care of business in their home opener. They captured a comfortable 38-19 victory over Jacksonville.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Boston College and Richmond clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Top Picks: CFB and MLB best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Boise State-Marshall pick, live stream
Boise State heads home to face Marshall after a huge Week 1 win on the road vs. Florida State
-
Texas vs. LSU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's projection model has simulated Texas vs. LSU on Saturday 10,000 times.
-
Freeze will coach from 'medical chair'
Freeze has been bedridden for weeks recovering from staph infection and severe back pain
-
USC vs. Stanford odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's USC vs. Stanford game 10,000 times.
-
Boise St. vs. Marshall odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Boise State vs. Marshall game 10,000...