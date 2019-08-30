Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech football game
Who's Playing
Boston College (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)
Last Season Records: Boston College 7-5-0; Virginia Tech 6-7-0;
What to Know
Boston College is at home on Saturday, but the 4-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. They and Virginia Tech will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Alumni Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. While Boston College was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech struggled last year, ending up 6-7.
A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston College was 35th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 17. But Virginia Tech ranked 16th in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 29 overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
The Boston College sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.00
Odds
The Hokies are a solid 4 point favorite against the Eagles.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Hokies, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 2.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Virginia Tech have won three out of their last four games against Boston College.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Virginia Tech 21 vs. Boston College 31
- Oct 07, 2017 - Boston College 10 vs. Virginia Tech 23
- Sep 17, 2016 - Virginia Tech 49 vs. Boston College 0
- Oct 31, 2015 - Boston College 10 vs. Virginia Tech 26
