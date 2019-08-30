Watch Boston College vs. Virginia Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Virginia Tech (away)

Last Season Records: Boston College 7-5-0; Virginia Tech 6-7-0;

What to Know

Boston College is at home on Saturday, but the 4-point spread against them suggests it might not end up being the home opener they desire. They and Virginia Tech will face off at 4 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Alumni Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. While Boston College was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-5. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech struggled last year, ending up 6-7.

A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston College was 35th in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 17. But Virginia Tech ranked 16th in the nation in passing touchdowns, closing the year with 29 overall. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

The Boston College sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.00

Odds

The Hokies are a solid 4 point favorite against the Eagles.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hokies, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 2.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Virginia Tech have won three out of their last four games against Boston College.