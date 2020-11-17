Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Buffalo 2-0; Bowling Green 0-2

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons haven't won a game against the Buffalo Bulls since Nov. 25 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. The Falcons and Buffalo will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Bulls should still be feeling good after a big win, while Bowling Green will be looking to right the ship.

There's no need to mince words: Bowling Green lost to the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 62-24. Bowling Green was down 45-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Bowling Green's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Terion Stewart, who rushed for two TDs and 162 yards on 14 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Stewart's 69-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 300 more yards than your opponent like Buffalo did on Tuesday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were the clear victors by a 42-10 margin over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bulls had established a 35-7 advantage. Their QB Kyle Vantrease was on fire, passing for four TDs and 353 yards on 27 attempts. Vantrease's 82-yard touchdown toss to WR Antonio Nunn in the fourth quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

The Falcons were pulverized by Buffalo 49-7 when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe Bowling Green will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Buffalo have won three out of their last five games against Bowling Green.