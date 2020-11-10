Who's Playing

Kent State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Kent State 1-0; Bowling Green 0-1

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Kent State should still be feeling good after a victory, while Bowling Green will be looking to right the ship.

The Falcons had to start their season on the road on Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 38-3 bruising that they suffered against the Toledo Rockets. Bowling Green was down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Kent State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They snuck past the Eastern Michigan Eagles with a 27-23 win.

Bowling Green took a serious blow against the Golden Flashes when the two teams previously met in September of last year, falling 62-20. Maybe the Falcons will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bowling Green have won three out of their last five games against Kent State.