Who's Playing

Kent State @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Kent State 1-0; Bowling Green 0-1

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons are staring down a pretty large 20.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Tuesday's matchup. Bowling Green and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Kent State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Falcons will be looking to right the ship.

Bowling Green had to start their season on the road on Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They were completely outmatched by the Toledo Rockets and fell 38-3. Bowling Green was down 28-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, Kent State gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They managed a 27-23 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Falcons took a serious blow against the Golden Flashes when the two teams previously met in September of last year, falling 62-20. Maybe Bowling Green will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Flashes, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as an 18.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -107

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bowling Green have won three out of their last five games against Kent State.