Watch Bowling Green vs. Louisiana Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Bowling Green vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
Bowling Green (home) vs. Louisiana Tech (away)
Current Records: Bowling Green 1-1-0; Louisiana Tech 1-1-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Bowling Green will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. ET at home. Louisiana Tech will be strutting in after a win while Bowling Green will be stumbling in from a loss.
After flying high against Morgan State two weeks ago, the Falcons came back down to earth. The Falcons were dealt a punishing 52 to nothing defeat at the hands of Kansas State last Saturday. Bowling Green's low-scoring loss was the unsatisfying follow-up to their high-scoring outing the contest before.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech took an ego-bruising loss against Texas, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. Louisiana Tech managed a 20-14 victory over Grambling.
Bowling Green's loss took them down to 1-1 while Louisiana Tech's victory pulled them up to 1-1. Bowling Green comes into the game boasting the sixth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 106. Less enviably, the Bulldogs are 20th worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 454.50 on average. We're early in the season, of course, so things might play out differently.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
