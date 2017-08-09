WATCH: Bret Bielema introduces new baby to media at Arkansas press conference

Bret Bielema and his family are not afraid of the cameras. We're talking about a coach that had his own reality show, "Being Bret Beielma," and was tweeting from the hospital when his newborn daughter Briella was born last month.

Beyond anything @jenbielema & I could ever dream of as parents. Please welcome Briella Nichole Bielema born 4:44 AM on 7/8/17 weight 7.8 lbs pic.twitter.com/SQ0fL3Aa7C — Bret Bielema (@BretBielema) July 8, 2017

Following Bielema on Twitter is a must for any Arkansas fan. Few Power Five coaches have opened up their personal and professional lives like he and his wife, Jen, have on Twitter, giving exclusive access not usually shared on the social media app.

On Wednesday, Bielema took the exposure to new heights, bringing his new baby daughter out during his press conference with the local media.

"She does call the Hogs in her sleep," Bielema joked.