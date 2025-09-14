LSU coach Brian Kelly did not appreciate the start of his post-game press conference following the Tigers' 20-10 win over Florida in a rivalry battle Saturday night. Challenged to detail his team's lack of rushing success this season, Kelly went nuclear on the question.

After three games this season, unbeaten and third-ranked LSU ranks 15th in the SEC in rushing yards per game at 110.6.

"Stop, really is that the first question? We won the game 20-10, try another question," Kelly said. "What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game.

"It's one game. Last game we were great on third down. You're micro … you're looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game! Won the game! I don't know what you want from me. You want us to win 70-0 against Florida to keep you happy?"

The reporter interjected, saying he wanted to know why the Tigers are struggling in the ground game.

"We can run the ball," Kelly said. "Did you see the last play of the game? That's all you need. You just need one. Those are ridiculous questions and I'm getting tired of it. That football team just worked their tail off to get an SEC win and you want to know what's wrong.

"You know what? You're spoiled. You're spoiled. This team is 17-1 at night. Give them some respect. How about that? Give them some respect instead of micro-analyzing every little thing. For a group of seasoned reporters, that kind of question is so out of line."

Kelly pounded a table last season following LSU's loss to USC, an emotional outburst that's becoming a familiar trend for the Tigers coach.

Against the Gators, LSU managed 102 total yards on the ground, 51 one of those coming on a Caden Durham burst. Durham finished with 93 yards on 15 carries, more than enough for one of the SEC's elite who forced five turnovers and scored a touchdown on defense.

LSU only registered 10 first downs in the contest and time of possession was considerably lopsided, but none of those factors matter according to Kelly, who pointed to the scoreboard after the game after the Tigers won their third straight to open.

LSU's top-end defensive performance came without All-American linebacker candidate Whit Weeks, who was ejected for targeting early in the opening quarter. Tigers pass rusher Jack Pyburn, who transferred from Florida this offseason, said after the game his unit played aggressive and physical throughout.

"We have the guys in the secondary that can make those plays," Pyburn said. "We have the guys up front that are going to stuff the run."