Texas A&M celebrated a family moment Saturday as quarterback Max Johnson connected with tight end Jake Johnson, his brother, for a touchdown Saturday vs. Auburn at Kyle Field. The score gave Texas A&M a two-score lead in the third quarter in its SEC opener against the Tigers.

After driving to the edge of the red zone, Max Johnson rolled out to his left and found Jake Johnson for a 22-yard strike to give the Aggies a 13-3 lead. The touchdown was the first of Jake Johnson's career and could not have come at a better time as the Aggies try to pull away from Auburn in their SEC opener.

Brothers Jake Johnson and Max Johnson, the latter of whom transferred from LSU, are the sons of former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl champion Brad Johnson. The elder Johnson played for five NFL teams between 1992 and 2008, including a strong run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2001-04. Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt is also an uncle of the two boys through their mother.

Neither Johnson brother was slated as a starter when the season started, but injuries have pushed both into action. Starting quarterback Conner Weigman went down with an apparent lower-leg injury in the first half against Auburn. Similarly, Texas A&M starting tight end Donovan Green went down before the season, clearing playing time for Jake Johnson.

The Aggies are searching for their first Power Five win of the year against Auburn in a revenge spot. The Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 in Auburn, Alabama, last season.