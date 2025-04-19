It's safe to say that freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is already making waves early into his collegiate career. Underwood, the No. 1 prospect nationally in the Class of 2025 and the highest-rated quarterback to ever sign with the Wolverines, made his public debut in Michigan's spring game Saturday.

And, knowing what the fans lining Michigan Stadium came to see, Michigan's coaching staff drew up a trick play that allowed Underwood to show off his arm talent. Underwood initially pitched the ball to a running back, who then tossed the ball to wide receiver reversing the field, who in turn gave the ball back to Underwood.

Underwood then uncorked a nice pass down the sideline to tight end Jalen Hoffman, who sprinted down the field for an 80-plus yard touchdown. Though Michigan's spring game isn't televised live, highlights of Underwood's touchdown toss were posted to social media.

Though just a true freshman, Underwood has a chance to play a huge role for the Wolverines in his first year with the program. Michigan did bring in veteran transfer quarterback Mikey Keene from Fresno State, but he missed the spring game due to a shoulder injury.

Veteran backup Davis Warren is also recovering from an ACL tear he suffered in Michigan's Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl win against Alabama. So that means Underwood and second-year quarterback Jadyn Davis were the only scholarship quarterbacks to get reps in Saturday's spring game.

"(He) Did well. Did well," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said of Underwood's performance. "Made some really good throws and had some things that we got to clean up and get better at. But he's a continued work in progress, and he's working his tail off to do it."

Given the injury uncertainty in Michigan's quarterback room and Underwood's pedigree, it could be hard to keep him off the field in 2025.