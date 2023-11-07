Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Buffalo Bulls

Current Records: Ohio 6-3, Buffalo 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Ohio has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Ohio Bobcats and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at UB Stadium. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Ohio last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a hard 30-16 fall against Miami of Ohio. Ohio gained 72 more yards on the day, but it was Miami of Ohio that made the best of use of them.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kurtis Rourke, who threw for 313 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Buffalo lost to Toledo on the road by a decisive 31-13 margin on Tuesday.

Buffalo's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ron Cook Jr., who gained 132 total yards.

Ohio's defeat dropped their record down to 6-3. As for Buffalo, their loss dropped their record down to 3-6.

Not only did both teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Ohio is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3 against the spread).

Everything went Ohio's way against Buffalo in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as Ohio made off with a 45-24 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ohio has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Buffalo.