Who's Playing

Akron @ No. 24 Buffalo

Current Records: Akron 1-4; Buffalo 4-0

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Buffalo and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday at UB Stadium. Akron will need to watch out since the Bulls have now posted big point totals in their last four contests.

Buffalo made easy work of the Kent State Golden Flashes two weeks ago and carried off a 70-41 win. RB Jaret Patterson went supernova for Buffalo as he rushed for eight TDs and 409 yards on 36 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Patterson's 58-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter. Not surprisingly, Patterson's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, everything went Akron's way against the Bowling Green Falcons last week as they made off with a 31-3 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Zips had established a 24-3 advantage. RB Teon Dollard had a stellar game for Akron as he rushed for two TDs and 185 yards on 26 carries. Dollard hadn't helped his team much against the Miami (OH) RedHawks two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Bulls are the favorite in this one, with an expected 33-point (!) margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Buffalo to 4-0 and Akron to 1-4. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bulls are a big 33-point favorite against the Zips, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 32-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo have won three out of their last five games against Akron.