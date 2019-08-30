Watch Buffalo vs. Robert Morris: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Buffalo (home) vs. Robert Morris (away)

Last Season Records: Buffalo 10-3-0; Robert Morris 2-9-0;

What to Know

Robert Morris and Buffalo are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at UB Stadium. Returning after a rocky 2-9 season, Robert Morris is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last year and an appearance in the Dollar General Bowl, Buffalo is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Robert Morris ranked 11th worst in the nation with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the team gave up 516 on average. On the other hand, Buffalo was 24th in the nation in sacks, finishing the 2018 season with 35. So...the Robert Morris squad has its work cut out for it.

Robert Morris are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 48-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Buffalo from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium, New York

UB Stadium, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.99

Odds

The Bulls are a big 48.5 point favorite against the Colonials.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 45.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.