Watch Buffalo vs. Temple: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Buffalo (home) vs. Temple (away)

Current Records: Buffalo 1-2-0; Temple 2-0-0

What to Know

Temple have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Buffalo at 3:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Temple has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

We saw a pretty high 66-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Temple skirted past Maryland 20-17. Jadan Blue and Anthony Russo were among the main playmakers for Temple as the former caught 5 passes for 132 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the game between Buffalo and Liberty last week was not a total blowout, but with Buffalo falling 17-35, it was darn close. This makes it the second loss in a row for Buffalo.

Temple's win lifted them to 2-0 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. The Bulls are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 160.30 on average. On the other hand, Temple enters the matchup with 392 passing yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. So the Buffalo squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: UB Stadium, Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium, Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Owls are a big 14 point favorite against the Bulls.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.