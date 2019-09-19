Watch Buffalo vs. Temple: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Buffalo vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 1-2-0; Temple 2-0-0
What to Know
Temple have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Buffalo at 3:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Temple has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
We saw a pretty high 66-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Temple skirted past Maryland 20-17. Jadan Blue and Anthony Russo were among the main playmakers for Temple as the former caught 5 passes for 132 yards and 1 touchdown and the latter passed for 277 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, the game between Buffalo and Liberty last week was not a total blowout, but with Buffalo falling 17-35, it was darn close. This makes it the second loss in a row for Buffalo.
Temple's win lifted them to 2-0 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. The Bulls are stumbling into the contest with the 14th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 160.30 on average. On the other hand, Temple enters the matchup with 392 passing yards per game on average, good for fifth best in the nation. So the Buffalo squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UB Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Owls are a big 14 point favorite against the Bulls.
Over/Under: 53
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Temple 29 vs. Buffalo 36
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Saban: Top Alabama signee 'quit'
This has been a bizarre saga in Tuscaloosa that doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon
-
Notre Dame in must-win situation vs. UGA
The Fighting Irish will get a big boost if they top the Bulldogs on Saturday night in Athens
-
Week 4 college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 4
-
Six Pack: Michigan-Wisky a close call
Trust the Process in Week 4 as we try to right the ship after a horrid first three weeks
-
USC vs. Utah odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Utah vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
FIU vs. Louisiana Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model has simulated FIU vs. Louisiana Tech 10,000 times