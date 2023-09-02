Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Sam Houston 0-0, BYU 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will host the Sam Houston Bearkats to start their respective 2023 campaigns. Kickoff is scheduled at 10:15 p.m. ET on September 2nd at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Looking back to last season, BYU finished a solid 8-5 in the regular season last year, and they capped off their season with a 24-23 win in the New Mexico Bowl. Similarly, Sam Houston assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 5-4.

Looking forward to Saturday, the game looks promising for BYU, as the team is favored by a full 20 points. They finished last season with a 5-8 record against the spread.

BYU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 5-3 when favored last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $777.51. Sadly, Sam Houston will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-1 as such last year.

Odds

BYU is a big 20-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

