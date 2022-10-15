Who's Playing

Arkansas @ BYU

Current Records: Arkansas 3-3; BYU 4-2

What to Know

The BYU Cougars will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 3:30 p.m. ET. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

BYU came up short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, falling 28-20. The losing side was boosted by WR Kody Epps, who caught four passes for two TDs and 100 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Epps has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Arkansas has to be aching after a bruising 40-17 defeat to the Mississippi State Bulldogs last week. Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from QB Malik Hornsby, who passed for one TD and 234 yards on 17 attempts in addition to picking up 114 yards on the ground. This was the first time Hornsby has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Cougars going off at just a 1-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take BYU against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

BYU is now 4-2 while Arkansas sits at 3-3. BYU doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this season -- so the Razorbacks (0-2 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.