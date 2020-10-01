Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ No. 22 BYU

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 2-0; BYU 2-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET Oct. 2 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Both teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

The Cougars ran circles around the Troy Trojans this past Saturday, and the extra yardage (665 yards vs. 157 yards) paid off. BYU took their game at home with ease, bagging a 48-7 win over Troy. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point BYU had established a 38-7 advantage. QB Zach Wilson had a stellar game for BYU as he passed for two TDs and 392 yards on 29 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns. Wilson's 70-yard touchdown toss to WR Dax Milne in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech took their matchup against the Houston Baptist Huskies this past Saturday by a conclusive 66-38 score. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38-17. The Bulldogs' QB Luke Anthony was on fire, passing for five TDs and 314 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 23.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU has yet to allow a single passing touchdown. But the Bulldogs rank second in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns, with ten on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.